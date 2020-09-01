Iran’s Khamenei: UAE’s Israel Deal a ‘Betrayal’ That ‘Will Not Last Long’

DUBAI (Reuters) -

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

The United Arab Emirates has betrayed the Islamic world and the Palestinians by reaching a deal toward normalizing ties with Israel, Iran’s top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech on Tuesday.

“Of course, the UAE’s betrayal will not last long, but this stigma will always be remembered. They allowed the Zionist regime to enter the region and forgot Palestine,” Khamenei said.

“The Emiratis will be disgraced forever … I hope they wake up and compensate for what they did.”

Iranian authorities have harshly criticized the U.S.- brokered deal, with some officials warning that the UAE and Israel agreement risks a conflagration in the Middle East.