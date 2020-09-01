Bnei Brak Back in Red Zone

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:20 pm |

A coronavirus street scene outside a bakery in Bnei Brak. (Gili Yaari /Flash90)

The Health Ministry designated Bnei Brak as a “red” city on Tuesday evening due to its relatively high number of coronavirus cases, according to Kan.

The designation means that gatherings will be restricted and schools closed. The word comes after the first day of the new school year in Israel.

In response, Mayor of Bnei Brak Avraham Rubinstein said that “we will heal the city. We are making an improvement.”

Bnei Brak joins Beitar Ilit, which was notified of its reclassification changed from an orange to a red area late Monday night, and schools there stayed closed.

Beitar Ilit Mayor Rabbi Meir Rubinstein sent an urgent letter to Health Minister Edelstein Tuesday, demanding to know “how it is that Beitar Ilit was defined a red area, when the data we have shows a completely different picture.”

“We’re also trying to figure this out,” commented a chareidi member of the advisory committee of Professor Roni Gamzu. “It’s alright to define Beitar as a red city, but according to what criteria? Try to ask this, but you won’t get an answer.”

“My children went to sleep with everything ready for school, and they wake up to find out that there’s no school? Talk about last minute,” a Beitar resident said angrily.

Of note is that the Shas representatives resigned from the advisory committee, claiming that “we had no ability whatsoever to take part in the proceedings…. We have the feeling that we were just there for decoration. Meanwhile, our tzibbur viewed us as if we’re involved in the decision-making, whereas nothing could have been further from the truth.”

Among the red areas are also chareidi towns Rechasim, Emanuel and Teveria.

A chart released by the Beitar municipality showed that the city should be considered “orange” not “red.”

The other red cities and towns are Umm al-Fahm, Daliyat al-Karmel, Jat, Tira, Ein Mahil, Kfar Qasm, Ussefiya, Shaar Hanegev, Kafr Kanna, Zemer, Al Batuf, Laqiya, Beit Jann, I’billin, Maale Meron, Kafr Bara, Jaljulia, Nahal Sorek, Ka’abiyye-Tabbash-Hajajre and Jadeidi-Makr.

The order keeping the schools closed lasts until Thursday, when the Coronavirus Cabinet is expected to meet again to reassess the situation.