BD’E – Harav Moshe Greenberg, Zt”l

BROOKLYN -

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 5:58 pm |

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah of Harav Moshe Greenberg, zt”l, who served for many years as the Rav of Young Israel of Midwood in Flatbush. Rav Greenberg was a talmid of Hagaon Harav Aharon Kotler, zt”l, in the early days of Bais Medrash Govoha, as was respected as a great talmid chacham. For many years, he guided his and helped mold his kehillah, and lead his tzibbur with his caring and wisdom.

Rav Greenberg was a brother in law of ybl”c Hagaon Harav Dovid Feinstein, shlita.

The levayah was held at the Young Israel of Midwood on Tuesday at noon.

Yehi zichro baruch.