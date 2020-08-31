Kushner in UAE: Peace Is Also Desired by Countries’ People

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (Reuters) -

Monday, August 31, 2020 at 8:27 am |

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks upon arriving at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in Abu Dhabi, Monday. (Reuters/Christopher Pike)

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Jared Kushner, said on Monday that the peace forged by Emirati and Israeli leaders was also desired by the two countries’ peoples.

Kushner also thanked Saudi Arabia for granting permission for the first official Israeli flight from Tel Aviv to the United Arab Emirates. He made his comments after landing in Abu Dhabi airport.

The American delegation includes Kushner, as well as national security adviser Robert O’Brien, Mideast envoy Avi Berkowitz and envoy for Iran Brian Hook.

Israel is represented by national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and the director generals of several ministries, who will meet with their Emirati counterparts.