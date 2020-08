DUBAI (Reuters) -

The route of the EL Al airliner flying over Saudi airspace while carrying a delegation of Israeli and American officials to Abu Dhabi, is seen in this screenshot taken from FlightRadar24 on Monday. (FlightRadar24/Handout via Reuters)

The El Al flight carrying the U.S. and Israeli delegations to the United Arab Emirates entered Saudi Arabian airspace on Monday, the first known such action by an Israeli commercial airline.

Flight data website Flightradar24 showed the El Al flight ELY971 crossing the Jordanian-Saudi Arabian border about 25 minutes after take off, crossing into the Al Jawf Province in northern Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia – the birthplace of Islam – does not recognize Israel.