Florida Reports Lowest Number of New COVID-19 Cases in More Than Two Months

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Sun Sentinel/TNS) -

Monday, August 31, 2020 at 4:08 pm |

A child attends Miami Community Charter School in Flagler City, Fla. for the first day of class on Monday, August 31, 2020. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS)

Florida reported its lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 in more than two months Monday, continuing a downward trend that has taken hold over the past six weeks.

The state reported 1,885 new cases, the lowest total since June 15, according to records from the Florida Department of Health.

The state also reported 68 deaths, a number that represents the reports that have been received for deaths that took place over days and weeks.

The positivity rate was 8.03%, higher than the past few days but continuing a downward trend begun weeks ago. Most guidelines call for the rate to remain at 5% or lower.