Councilman Deutsch Presents $2 Million to Rebuild Mellet Playground in Homecrest

BROOKLYN -

Monday, August 31, 2020 at 8:11 pm |

Councilman Chaim Deutsch announced the allocation of $2 million to rebuild Mellet Playground, a park located on Avenue V and East 14 Street in the Homecrest section of Brooklyn, and presented Brooklyn Parks Commissioner Martin Maher with a symbolic check for the project.

The rebuild, which is expected to begin before winter and last approximately 12 months, will include drainage reconstruction to allow for sprinklers, and all new playground equipment, swings, and game tables.

Refurbishing play areas for the children and residents of his 48th District has been one of Councilman Deutsch’s pet projects, and during his seven years in office, he has helped allocate nearly $25 million towards this goal.

He urged local residents to take advantage of recently completed playgrounds in the district, including Homecrest Playground at Avenue Z and Homecrest Ave in Homecrest, and Asser Levy/Seabreeze Playground at Asser Levy Place and East 25th Street in Coney Island.