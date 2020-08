YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 31, 2020 at 5:03 am |

Magen David Adom medical workers test Israelis at a drive-through site to collect samples for coronavirus testing in Yerushalayim.

(Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said Monday morning that 1,102 people tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday following a drop in the number of tests conducted.

The ministry reported that only 13,320 tests had been conducted on Sunday, putting contagion rate at a high of 8.2%.

The number of patients in serious condition has increased to 453, of whom 123 are on ventilators.

Israel’s death toll from coronavirus-related complications has risen to 922.