Temperature Hits 116℉, Air Conditioners on Full

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 4:02 pm |

Meteorologists predicted a heat wave for Sunday, and they weren’t wrong.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Sunday was in the Lower Galil town of Yavne’el, where it was 116.6°F. The kibbutz Sde Eliyahu, near Beit She’an in the upper Jordan Valley, was a close runner-up with 114.8°F.

In Yerushalayim, the thermometer reached 100.4°F.

The Israel Electric Corporation reported an all-time high for electricity use: 14,089 megawatts were generated at 2:33 p.m., breaking the previous record of 13,854 set earlier this year on May 20.

IEC CEO Ofer Bloch said in a statement that despite the demand, they have been able to keep up and avoid power outages.

The Health Ministry issued an advisory last Thursday about intense heat in most parts of the country expected through Monday. It urged the elderly and those with health conditions to remain indoors, refrain from unnecessary physical exertion and drink lots of water.