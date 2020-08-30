Health Ministry Releases Guidelines as Heatwave Shows No Signs of Abating

Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 11:01 am |

Shepherds in the Golan Heights cut the hair off their sheep in order to relieve them from the heat. (Maor Kinsbursky/Flash90)

The Health Ministry is cautioning the public to avoid the sun as much as possible as the country endures an intense weekend heatwave. On Sunday, Israel broke its own record for daily energy consumption, with more than 14 thousand megawatts necessary to meet the demand, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The Health Ministry, headed by Yuli Edelstein, released guidelines instructing Israelis, especially the elderly and the ill, to stay inside, to drink as much as possible, and to avoid the sun and strenuous exercise.

The guidelines also cautioned the public to continue abiding by the coronavirus guidelines of wearing masks and maintain social distancing.

The heatwave is expected to last through the week, even though September usually brings cooler temperatures.

Yerushalayim is expected to reach a high of 100 F/33 C, while Be’er Sheva can expect highs of 102 F/39 C and Eilat can reach a scorching 114 F/44 C this upcoming week.