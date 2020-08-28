Breslover Chassidim Detained in Ukraine Airports Released Just Before Shabbos

Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12:28 pm |

Hundreds of Breslover Chassidim who had been detained in Ukrainian airports after attempting to travel to Uman will be released before Shabbos, Israeli MK Rabbi Meir Porush announced late Friday afternoon.

The chassidim, mostly from Israel but also from the U.S. and Europe, had been detained in airports in Kyiv and Lviv, as authorities were reluctant to allow them to travel to Uman during the coronavirus pandemic.

As Shabbos approached, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, at the urging of Rabbi Porush, worked with Ukrainian authorities to secure the travelers’ release.

Shortly before Shabbos, Rabbi Porush Announce that the travelers would indeed be released, and were heading to local Jewish communities to spend Shabbos.

It was not immediately clear whether the travelers will be allowed to continue onto Uman after Shabbos, or if they must return to their home countries.