Over 2,000 New Coronavirus Cases; Death Toll Nears 900

Friday, August 28, 2020 at 5:04 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Health-care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus, at a health center in Lod. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Over 2,000 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday, the Health Ministry reported Friday morning.

2,068 people tested positive from the 36,372 tests that were taken on Thursday. The last time Israel saw over 2,000 daily cases was a month ago, July 29.

Israel’s case total since the beginning pandemic stands at 111,493.

426 patients – a new high – are listed in serious condition, with 118 connected to ventilators.

The death toll also continues to rise – reaching 891 people since the beginning of the outbreak in Israel.