19th Yahrtzeit of Harav Pam, Zt”l, Marked

Talmidim of Harav Avraham Pam, zt”l, Rosh Yeshivah, Torah Vodaath, gathered at his kever at Mount Judah Cemetery in Queens to mark his 19th yahrtzeit, on 28 Av. Rabbi Dovid Scheinfeld, Rav of Khal Degel Israel, led Tehillim and recited the Kel Malei. Harav Yosef Eisen, Rav of Kollel Bnei Torah, offered divrei zikaron and Reb Yisroel Blumenfrucht recited Kaddish.