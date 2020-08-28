19th Yahrtzeit of Harav Pam, Zt”l, Marked

Want up-to-the-
August 28, 2020
ח' אלול תש"פ
Friday, August 28, 2020
ח' אלול תש"פ
Talmidim
of Harav Avraham Pam,
zt”l
, Rosh Yeshivah, Torah Vodaath, gathered at his
kever
at Mount Judah Cemetery in Queens to mark his 19th
yahrtzeit,
on 28 Av. Rabbi Dovid Scheinfeld, Rav of Khal Degel Israel, led
Tehillim
and recited the
Kel Malei
. Harav Yosef Eisen, Rav of Kollel Bnei Torah, offered
divrei zikaron
and Reb Yisroel Blumenfrucht recited
Kaddish.
