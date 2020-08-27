Ukraine Detains, to Deport Dozens of Jews Heading to Uman

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:03 am |

Tefillos on Erev Rosh Hashanah in 2019, near the kever of Harav Nachman of Breslov in Uman. (Chadashot24)

Ukrainian authorities refused entrance to dozens of Israeli Jews, who came with the intention of staying until Rosh Hashanah, to daven at the kever of the Rebbe Reb Nachman of Bresolv, zy”a, in Uman.

The refused passengers spent the night in the airport ahead of their planned deportation back to Israel. When they refused to sign their deportation forms, Ukrainian officials did so in their names.

Reports from Ukraine said that Border police detained the Israelis in a facility with barbed wire fences.

There are children among the group, and they claim they do not have water or medications in the holding cells.

The Israel Embassy said that their staff are working with the government so that those who refused entry should be treated fairly, as well as receiving kosher food. Israel Ambassador to Kiev Joel Leon was to come to the airport to take a closer look at what is happening and to see what assistance can be given the Israelis.