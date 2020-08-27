Kushner Visit Bumps Cabinet Meeting

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1:41 pm |

President Donald Trump’s White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A visit to Israel by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on Sunday has caused the cancellation of the weekly cabinet meeting.

Ministers were notified on Thursday that due to “diplomatic meetings” their regular session would not take place.

This marks the second cabinet meeting in a row that has been cancelled. Last Sunday, a coalition crisis between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party preempted it. The cabinet was also a casualty of coalition infighting earlier this month.

Kushner is scheduled to land in Israel over the weekend, accompanied by U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and peace envoy Avi Berkowitz, among others in the delegation.

The Kushner visit will not affect the coronavirus cabinet meeting, still set for Sunday.