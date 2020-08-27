Hamas Threatens After Talks Fail

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1:54 pm |

Palestinian men prepare to release balloon-borne explosive and incendiary devices towards Israeli lands from Gaza border. (Fadi Fahd/Flash90)

The Hamas terror organization threatened more violence against Israel on Thursday after ceasefire talks reportedly failed.

A Hamas official as quoted by the Lebanese news outlet al-Mayadeen blamed Israel for insisting on “calm in return for calm” rather than “calm in return for an end to the blockade” of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

“The coming hours will see messages to the Israeli occupation from the youth groups in the field,” he said, which should be heeded lest there be an escalation of violence.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has warned of strong retaliation if Hamas does not halt cross-border incendiary balloon attacks.

At least 15 fires were ignited by the incendiary devices in southern Israel on Thursday, in a series of attacks which has continued all week.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported. According to Fire and Rescue Services, the fires were been relatively small and quickly brought under control by firefighters. The fires all occurred in areas near the Gaza border, in the Hof Ashkelon, Sha’ar Hanegev and Eshkol regions.