Deputy Education Minister Opens New School Year in Beitar

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 8:15 am |

Deputy Education Minister Rabbi Meir Porush (C) on his visit to Beitar as the new school year begins.

Beitar Ilit Mayor Rabbi Meir Rubinstein conducted a comprehensive tour of the city’s educational institutions, on the occasion of the opening of the new school year. He was accompanied by Deputy Education Minister Rabbi Meir Porush, and other council members.

They opened their day with a visit to the Netivot Shalom institutions under the direction of Rabbi Avraham Oren. The mayor and the deputy minister received a comprehensive overview of the institution, where more than a thousand children study.

The tour continued with a visit to the Yeshivah Ketanah Ateres Shlomo, where the mayor and the deputy minister examined the beis medrash that study in a special outline.

From there, they continued to the Karlin institutions, where the bachurim learn in capsules, with the complete separation of the groups in the place.

The delegation visits a classroom.

The tour ended with a special visit to the Perach institutions – rehabilitation dormitories, designed for special education children. Here, too, the members of the delegation received an extensive review, visiting the classrooms and insisting on the good conditions bestowed on the children of the place. During a visit to the classrooms, Rabbi Meir Porush surprised the students of the class and blew the shofar in front of them.

Rabbi Meir Rubinstein said: “Every year we are happy and happy to open the school year in the city of children – the city with the largest number of children in Israel,” he said. “This year, too, despite the limitations and difficulties, the school year opens with great success, while adhering to the guidelines but without leaving a single child at home.

“All the educational institutions in the city have prepared themselves for the new reality – living under the limitations of the coronavirus, and we see with much siyatta d’Shmaya the fruits of the massive preparation that has been done.”

Deputy Minister Rabbi Meir Porush said: “This is not the first time I have visited Beitar Illit, and each time I am re-impressed by the enormous level of investment being made here in the field of education. The growth and flourishing of the educational institutions in Beitar Illit is for the glory of all the chareidi community. ”