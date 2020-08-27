1,937 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Up to 877

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 6:26 am |

Health-care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus in a mobile testing station in Ramle, last week. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Thursday morning that 1,937 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel in the span of 24 hours, bringing the number of active patients in the country to 21,145.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 877, after eight coronavirus-related fatalities were reported through Wednesday, with two more deaths on Thursday morning.

109,039 cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Israel since the coronavirus pandemic began.

858 patients are currently hospitalized, with 428 listed in serious condition. 124 patients are on respirators.

The percentage of tests which came back positive on Wednesday was 6.0%, up from 5.9% on Tuesday, but down from 6.6% on Monday.