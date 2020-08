Yerushalayim -

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Davening in Uman. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)

Ukraine announced a temporary ban on the entry of foreigners today, effective until Yom Kippur.

The announcement came as Israel saw a new high in coronavirus infections, with 2,000 cases over 24 hours. Some 430 people are in serious condition, including 118 who are intubated. The death toll reached 867.