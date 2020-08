Yerushalayim -

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 6:49 am |

At the site of the stabbing. (Photo credit: Hatzalah Petach Tikvah)

A male stabbing victim aged around 35 was found unconscious and with critical injuries to his upper torso at the Segula Junction, Petach Tikvah.

Magen David Adom paramedics are conducting resuscitation efforts. The man is being transferred to Belinson Medical Center. The suspect, a Palestinian who was in Israel illegally, was subdued by passersby and arrested by police. The incident, thought to be terror-related, is being investigated.