BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 8:27 pm |

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah of Rebbitzen Rochel Leah Rosenbloom, a”h, the almanah of Hagaon Harav Yosef Rosenbloom, zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva of Bais Hamedrash Shaarei Yosher in Boro Park.

The levayah is scheduled for Thursday morning, 7 elul/August 26 at Bais Hamedrash Shaarei Yosher, 4102 16th Ave [16th Avenue corner 41st Street] at 10:30 AM.

Tehi zichrah baruch.