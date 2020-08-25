Suspect in Possible Terrorist Attack in Central Israel Arrested

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:49 am |

The stabbing that took place almost two weeks ago in Rosh Ha’ayin, leaving the victim critically injured, is now being investigated as a possible terrorist attack.

The Shin Bet, Police and the IDF began operations to find the suspect, a Palestinian living in Jenin, on suspicion that the incident may have been a terrorist attack. He was arrested there on Thursday.

All further information about the incident and investigation is under a gag order restricting the release of information to the public.