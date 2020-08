Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 5:02 pm |

(Photos courtesy of the Office of the President of Ukraine)

A delegation of representatives of Orthodox Jewish representatives in Ukraine met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to discuss the run-up to Rosh Hashanah and the annual influx of Jewish visitors to Ukraine in general and Uman in particular during this period. The discussion included how they were to deal with corona-related issues during the next few weeks.

The meeting was held with the rabbis of Ukraine on Tuesday, August 25, in the president’s office in Kiev.