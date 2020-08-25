Israel’s New National Corona Headquarters Under Construction

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 8:39 am |

Construction of the National Corona Headquarters at the Ramle site. (Ministry of Defense)

The Ministry of Defense’s Engineering and Construction Division, in collaboration with the Home Front Command, has begun work on the formation of the National Corona Headquarters to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The corona headquarters will be established at the Home Front Command base in Ramle, and will cover an area of 9 dunams. Currently preparation of the area and construction of the infrastructure are being completed. Construction work by the engineering and construction division is expected to last several weeks.

The 5 complexes will contain IDF offices and call centers staffed around the clock by officers, soldiers and civilians, who will be connected directly to government databases.