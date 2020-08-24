Report: UAE Cancels Meeting Over Israeli Opposition to F-35 Sale

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1:57 pm |

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaches to one of the first two next-generation F-35 fighter jets after it landed during an unveiling ceremony. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

The issue of a U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE threatened on Monday to upend the announced normalization of ties with Israel, as the Emirates cancelled a meeting of envoys in New York.

To signal their “disappointment” at Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏’s statements opposing the arms sale, UAE officials decided to signal their “disappointment” by calling off participation of their representatives with counterparts from Israel and the U.S., according to a report on Walla citing sources familiar with the situation.

The Gulf state will also hold off on other high-level meetings with Israel until the matter has been resolved, it added.

PM Netanyahu has denied there was any deal for F-35s as part of the normalization agreement, but senior U.S. officials, including presidential adviser Jared Kushner, have conceded that they are in talks with Abu Dhabi on the arms deal.