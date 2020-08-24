Report: UAE Cancels Meeting Over Israeli Opposition to F-35 Sale

The issue of a U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE threatened on Monday to upend the announced normalization of ties with Israel, as the Emirates cancelled a meeting of envoys in New York.
To signal their “disappointment” at Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s statements opposing the arms sale, UAE officials decided to signal their “disappointment” by calling off participation of their representatives with counterparts from Israel and the U.S., according to a report on Walla citing sources familiar with the situation.
The Gulf state will also hold off on other high-level meetings with Israel until the matter has been resolved, it added.
PM Netanyahu has denied there was any deal for F-35s as part of the normalization agreement, but senior U.S. officials, including presidential adviser Jared Kushner, have conceded that they are in talks with Abu Dhabi on the arms deal.