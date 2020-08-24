Israel, UAE Health Ministers Agree to Enhance Cooperation on Health

DUBAI (Reuters) -

Monday, August 24, 2020 at 9:59 am |

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, spoke Monday and agreed on initial and immediate cooperation between Israel and the UAE regarding health.

The health ministers of the two countries discussed cooperation on pharmaceuticals, medical research and COVID-19 in a telephone call. A statement from Israel‘s Health Ministry added that they agreed on “initial and immediate cooperation” in the health sector.

Israel and the UAE have agreed to normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship under a U.S.-sponsored deal, making the UAE the third Arab country to have formal diplomatic ties with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

The two countries will each appoint representatives and set up business delegations, the Israeli Health Ministry said.

The countries will also work to create a student exchange program once the coronavirus pandemic conditions allow, it added.

Since the deal, the countries have signed a few agreements on technologies to fight the coronavirus. Several small-scale medical and defense collaborations were announced in the weeks preceding the normalization agreement.