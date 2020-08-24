Gaza Balloons Start 36 Fires in Southern Israel, No Injuries

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 24, 2020 at 4:24 pm |

Balloons carrying an incendiary device launched by Palestinian protesters. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Balloon incendiary devices launched from Gaza started some 36 fires in southern Israel on Monday, along with an explosive device that landed in an Israeli Air Force base.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported.

These suspected bombs were also found in Sderot and in a town south of Ashkelon, police said.

Israel threatened retaliation:

“The heads of Hamas need to know: When balloons explode on our side, the explosions on their side will be much more painful,” warned Defense Minister Benny Gantz during a visit to an Iron Dome anti-missile battery in the south.

The Fire and Rescue Services said the fires were all brought under control by firefighters, soldiers and volunteers, with help from firefighting aircraft of the Israeli Air Force.

“Most of the fires were small and did not present a threat [to nearby communities],” the fire department said.