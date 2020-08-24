British FM to Meet Netanyahu, Pompeo, Abbas

LONDON (Reuters/Hamodia ) -

Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:09 am |

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab. (Reuters/Simon Dawson)

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab will meet Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas this week to press for renewed dialogue between their governments to pursue a negotiated two-state solution.

“The U.K. remains committed to Israel’s security and stability, and the recent normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE (United Arab Emirates) was an important moment for the region,” Raab said in a statement on Monday.

“Israel’s suspension of annexation is an essential step towards a more peaceful Middle East. It is important to build on this new dynamic, and ultimately only the government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority can negotiate the two-state solution required to secure lasting peace.”

Raab will also meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday night in Yerushalayim.