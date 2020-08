YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 24, 2020 at 5:45 am |

A Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) team wears protective clothes as they work at the coronavirus ward of Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), in Be’er Yaakov, last week. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Monday that 962 new virus cases were diagnosed on Sunday. 13,245 tests were performed on Sunday, with the positivity rate at 7.2%.

The total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak rose to 103,274.

The death toll from the virus stands at 839, after two more people succumbed to the virus overnight Sunday. 411 patients are listed in serious condition, with 116 of them connected to ventilators.