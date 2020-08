BROOKLYN -

Monday, August 24, 2020 at 5:02 pm |

The victim of a possible hate crime being attended to by Hatzolah and Shomrim in Williamsburg.

In a possible bias attack on Friday, August 21, a 70 year old male was attacked who in the lobby of 626 Wythe Place in Williamsburg with a broom stick and punched in his face . Shomrim responded and began a search for the attacker.

The victim sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital by Hatzolah.