White House: Trump to Reveal Major COVID-19 Breakthrough

Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 4:23 am |

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the 2020 Council for National Policy meeting in Arlington, Virginia, Friday. (Reuters/Tom Brenner)

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that President Donald Trump will hold a press conference Sunday evening to announce a “major therapeutic breakthrough” for coronavirus.

McEnany tweeted late Saturday night that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn would be attending the 6 p.m. Sunday press conference about the “China Virus” breakthrough.

She did not hint at what the supposed breakthrough might be.

Trump has spent the past few months pushing the use of anti-malarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for the treatment of coronavirus.

The FDA revoked its authorization of the emergency use of the two drugs to treat coronavirus patients in June, citing the fact that clinical trials showed the drugs had “no benefit for decreasing the likelihood of death or speeding recovery.”

On Saturday, Trump posted up a tweet about the FDA revoking the authorization from two-and-a-half weeks ago and wrote: “Many doctors and studies disagree with this!”

Earlier on Saturday, Trump also accused “the deep state, or whoever” at the FDA of holding up testing for coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics.

Drug manufacturers in coordination with the FDA and National Institutes of Health are ramping up production while testing is underway in order to respond as soon as possible with a vaccine for COVID-19, which has killed nearly 800,000 people worldwide.