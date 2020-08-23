NYC Sees Surge in Gun Violence Over Weekend

NEW YORK -

Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 11:18 am |

Police officers search a playground for evidence at a crime scene. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

New York City’s grim rise in shooting rose over the weekend. Between 10 p.m. Saturday night and 10 a.m. Sunday morning, twelve people were shot and people of the victims died, CBSNew York reported.

A 27-year-old man in Coney Island was killed at 2 a.m., and a 34-year-old man was shot in Queens at 7 a.m. and died of his wounds in the hospital shortly after.

The shooting in Coney Island injured an additional three people.

Over Shabbos, Priscilla Vasquez, a city park employee, was shot to death in a seemingly random attack in the Bronx. The 25-year-old mother of three was standing with several others outside a public school when a masked man fired wildly in their direction. Her family will raise her two sons and daughter.

According to the NYPD, shootings are up 82% since 2019.

“The bad guys have increased,” Brooklyn Borough Eric Adams president told CBSNews bluntly, and expressed his frustration that the NYPD has not released any plans how the department intends to combat the gun violence. “They need to roll their plan out…I don’t know about their plan. That’s a problem.”