First Selichos Held in Meron on Motzoei Shabbos

A minyan for Selichos on Motzoei Shabbos in Meron, after chatzos. The Sephardic communities begin Selichos at the beginning of Elul, the first weekday after Rosh Chodesh. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Blowing the Shofar at the end of the Selichos. (DDavid Cohen/Flash90)