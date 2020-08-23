BD’E – Dina Rosenzweig, a”h, Victim of Motor Vehicle Accident in Upstate NY

NEW YORK (Crown Heights Info) -

With great sadness we report the tragic and untimely passing of Dina Rosenzweig, a”h, a Chabad teenager who has tragically passed away following a crash near Buffalo in upstate New York Motzei Shabbos. She was 19 years old.

She is survived by her parents Rabbi Menachem and Devorah Rosenzweig, of Cedarhurst, as well as her siblings.

Boruch Dayan Hoemes

A second girl involved in the accident is in need of Tehillim. Please daven for a refuah shleimah for Ether Perl bas Chanah Devorah bsoch she’ar choei Yisrael.