Ban of Entry of Non-Israelis Extended to October

Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 10:25 am |

The departure hall at the Ben Gurion International Airport last Sunday. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Israel Airports Authority announced on Sunday that the current entry restrictions for foreigners into Israel, from countries not on the “green” list, will continue until at least October 1.

Currently, only citizens or residents of Israel are allowed to enter the country due to coronavirus restrictions, but some exceptions are available: Family members of those getting married may enter; grandparents may enter for the birth of a grandchild; grandparents may enter for the bar/bas mitzvah of a grandchild.

Israelis and foreign residents are allowed to arrive quarantine-free from the United Kingdom, Slovenia, New Zealand, Georgia, Denmark, Austria, Canada, Estonia, Rwanda, Italy, Finland, Latvia, Hong Kong, Germany, Hungary, Cyprus, Lithuania, Greece, Croatia and Bulgaria.

All travelers to Israel from other countries need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.