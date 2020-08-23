Anti-Semitic Sign Hangs Over Freeway in LA

Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 7:27 pm |

Cars driving along the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles were shocked to see a large antisemitic sign hanging from an overpass. Leaders of the Jewish community, who were notified about the sign at 11:00 Pacific Time notified the authorities about the repulsive sign and were awaiting a response from them concerning its removal.

A second sign hanging alongside the fist directed viewers to a well known site known for its antisemitic content.

By mid-afternoon, the city council’s office contacted leaders of the Jewish community to inform them that the sign had been removed.