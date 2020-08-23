720 New Coronavirus Cases; Death Toll Up to 825

YERUSHALAYIM -

IDF technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Sunday morning that 720 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed over the course of the last day.

The number of active coronavirus patients stands at 22,022. Nearly 80,000 have contracted the coronavirus and recovered.

408 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, with 112 of them on ventilators.

825 coronavirus patients have passed away to the virus since the start of the outbreak in Israel.

Yerushalayim had by far the largest number of confirmed cases as of Sunday morning: 17,009, which includes 3,386 symptomatic carriers. 1,323 of the cases in the city were confirmed in the past seven-day period.

Second in terms of number of cases was Bnei Brak, with 9,383 confirmed cases, including 1,009 symptomatic carriers and third was Modi’in Illit, with 3,277 confirmed cases and 796 symptomatic carriers.