Israel Hits 100,000 COVID-19 Cases; Death Toll Passes 800

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 9:10 pm |

Health care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus, at a health center in Lod. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)

Israel officially reached a tally of more than 100,000 coronavirus cases on Friday as the government struggled to contain a resurgence in infection rates.

There were 100,856 cases since the start of the pandemic, the Health Ministry said Motzoei Shabbos, including 22,393 who are still infected.

Friday’s daily tally showed 1,492 new cases; 5.5% of those who were screened.

The death toll rose to 809.

On average, some 1,378 people are diagnosed with the virus per day, a report by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center said.

To bring the cases down to around 400 per day – as per the goal of coronavirus commissioner Prof. Roni Gamzu – it would take more than 90 days, the center showed.

The Coronavirus Cabinet is set to convene on Monday to review and finalize a series of potential restrictions and closures meant to halt the spread of the virus. On Thursday, Gamzu presented two plans to ministers to evaluate. Both plans include new restrictions and partial closures on Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkos.