New Poll Shows Yamina Up to 19 Seats

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 5:03 am |

Election workers count the remaining ballots of Israelis under quarantine after returning from coronavirus-infected zones, at a tent in the central elections committee warehouse in Shoham, in March. (Flash90)

With the continuous talk of new elections, a new poll conducted by Panels Politics for the Maariv newspaper might cause Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to reconsider. The poll shows that the Likud would receive just 29 seats, compared to 36 the Likud has in the current Knesset. However, this is a rise of two seats for the Likud compared to the previous Panels Politics poll.

Yesh Atid-Telem stands for the second consecutive poll at 20 seats, and is followed by Yamina, which continues to strengthen and receives 19 seats.

The Joint List receives 14 seats.

Benny Gantz’s Blue and White faction wins just nine seats, which may also get him to renege on his budgetary demands.

Yisrael Beytenu also receives nine seats.

Shas receives eight seats while United Torah Judaism retains its power with seven seats. The smallest party would be Meretz with just five seats.

Below the electoral threshold, Labor remained at 2.1%, Otzma Yehudit at 1.9%, Gesher at 0.3%, Jewish Home at 0.2% and Derech Eretz at 0.2%.

Breaking down the results into blocs, the rightwing and religious parties have 63 seats, while the center leftwing and the Arabs have 48, with Yisrael Beytenu on nine.