Federal Judge Tosses Trump’s Attempt to Hide Tax Records From Manhattan DA

NEW YORK -

Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:04 am |

President Donald Trump at the White House. (Reuters/Tom Brenner)

On Thursday, a New York judge dismissed President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. The lawsuit was an attempt to prevent DA Cy Vance Jr. from subpoenaing Trump’s financial records.

District Judge Victor Marrero ruled that Trump was unable to prove the subpoena would be an “unfair burden,” NBC New York reported. Marrero criticized Trump for a “bad faith” argument for “absolute immunity through a back door,” when a month ago the Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s claim he had total immunity as president. The Supreme Court’s denial of broad executive powers meant Vance has the right to access Trump’s financial records.

The Manhattan DA has indicated it has opened criminal investigations into the Trump Organization for a variety of monetary crimes.