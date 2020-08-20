Border Police Officer Wounded in Yerushalayim Attack Released

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:38 am |

Medical and security forces at the scene of the stabbing attack on Monday in the Old City of Yerushalayim, (Ichud Hatzalah)

A 19-year-old Border Police officer who was moderately wounded Monday in a terror attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim was released from hospital Thursday.

The officer and a 58-year-old woman were stabbed by a 30-year-old male near the Lion’s Gate, police said. The suspect was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

A spokesperson for Hadassah hospital, where the two victims were taken for treatment, said the officer was admitted with wounds to his chest. The woman had been injured in the arm when she was stabbed by the attacker.

The officer was released from the hospital on Thursday in stable condition, the hospital spokesman said.

The case is currently under investigation.