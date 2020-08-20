BD”E: Harav Zalman Nechemia Goldberg, Zt”l

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Harav Zalman Nechemia Goldberg, zt”l. (Shuki Lehrer)

The Torah world was plunged into mourning with the petirah of noted Dayan Hagaon Harav Zalman Nechemia Goldberg, zt”l, on Thursday afternoon in Yerushalayim. He was 89 at his passing.

He was born in Minsk, Belarus, in Shevat 5691/1931. His parents were Harav Avraham and Freidel Goldberg, and the family moved to Eretz Yisrael when he was five years old. They settled in Yerushalayim.

For two years he learned in Talmud Torah Meah Shearim and then in Talmud Torah Etz Chaim. At the age of 10, he began to study at Yeshivas Tiferes Zvi.

After his bar mitzvah he learned in Yeshivas Chevron. He later moved to Yeshivas Ponevez in Bnei Brak, on the advice of the Chazon Ish. He later returned to the Chevron Yeshivah.

In 5714/1954 he married Rebbetzin Rachel, the daughter of Posek Hador, Hagaon Harav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, zt”l.

Harav Goldberg was noted as a Dayan and for his extensive knowledge in the technological, medical and legal fields.

He was famous for the many tests he would give to talmidei chachamim who wanted to receive semichah as Rabbanim and/or Dayanim. Over the past 50 years, thousands of Rabbanim have undertaken written and oral tests from him.

He wrote numerous halachah sefarim.

In recent weeks he was unwell and was hospitalized in the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital after a stroke. He was niftar on Thursday.

The levayah will be held Thursday night, to Har Hazeisim.

The Rav is survived by, lhbch”l, his Rebbetzin, children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Yehi zichro baruch.