WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:02 am |

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo puts on a protective face mask as he faces reporters with Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday. (Reuters/Leah Millis)

The United States is expecting to trigger snapback – a return of all U.S. sanctions on Iran – soon, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, after the U.N. Security Council rejected Washington’s bid to extend an arms embargo on the country.

To trigger a return of the sanctions, the United States will submit a complaint to the 15-member U.N. Security Council about Iran’s non-compliance with the nuclear deal, even though Washington quit the accord in 2018.