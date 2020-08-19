Partial Reopening of Skies Set for Sunday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Air Traffic Control tower in the airport of Split, Croatia. (Ballota)

The skies to parts of Greece, Bulgaria and Croatia will open on Sunday, according to a statement submitted by El Al to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, quoted by i24News.

As these are designated green states, Israelis will not be required to enter a two-week quarantine upon their return.

People traveling from “countries in between” green and red will require testing but not isolation. And those arriving from red zones will have to undergo both testing and isolation.

Israeli health authorities are cognizant that there is no guarantee that travelers to those countries will not contract the coronavirus.

“The way to enter Israel should be by risk management,” coronavirus project manager Ronni Gamzu said Tuesday during a briefing for the foreign press at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer.

The modest scale of the reopening was reflected meanwhile in El Al’s announcement on Tuesday that it will extend the temporary suspension of most passenger flights until September 30, in addition to extending the duration of its employees’ furlough – leaving some 6,080 employees on unpaid leave.