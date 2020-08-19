Camper Airlifted After Being Hit by Tree Branch

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 4:03 pm |

Hatzalah responders at the scene in Woodbourne. (Hillel Lichtenstein)

A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to the Albany Trauma Center, after suffering serious head injury after what appeared to be a rotten tree limb fell and struck the boy on the head at the Nitra Camp on Budd Road, in Woodbourne, Wednesday morning.

Catskills Hatzolah Paramedics arrived and found him unconscious, with a serious head injury.

The patient is in stable condition baruch Hashem, and initial test come back positive. The boy will be kept in the hospital for further observation.

Please say Tehillim for Menachem Mendel ben Tzirel Shlomtza.