Biden Campaign Disavows Linda Sarsour’s DNC Appearance

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:56 am |

Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour appeared on a call at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

Sarsour, who has a history of extreme anti-Israel statements, told the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly, one of the DNC caucuses: “The Democratic Party is not perfect, but it is absolutely our party [at] this moment… I hope our Muslim American community understands how important this election is.” She added that if Democrats win in November, “I promise you I will be the one to help hold Joe Biden and Kamala Harris accountable for our communities.”

In response to backlash, Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates insisted that Joe Biden has always supported Israel and opposed anti-Semitism, and “condemns [Sarsour’s] views and opposes BDS.”