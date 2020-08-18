U.S. Calls Out Chinese Interference in Election

WASHINGTON -

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the completion and commissioning ceremony for the Beidou Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3) in Beijing. (Yan Yan/Xinhua via AP)

Fox News has reported that U.S. Intelligence officials are confronting Chinese interference in the U.S. election.

“China poses a greater national security threat to the U.S. than any other nation – economically, militarily and technologically. That includes threats of election influence and interference,” Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox News. He added that “China is concerned that President Trump’s reelection would lead to a continuation of policies that they perceive to be ‘anti-China.”