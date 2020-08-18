Thousands of Dollars Stolen from Santander Bank ATM, Police Allowed Suspects to Walk

(BoroPark24) -

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 3:18 pm |

Last night, a group of black males driving out of state vehicles, withdrew money from an ATM using stolen credit cards.

The incident occurred at a Santander Bank on 16th avenue and 46th street, with over 160K stolen from a single ATM.

The suspects pulled up to the scene in a red Mercedes and black Honda Accord.

Shomrim responded to the call and notified the NYPD, but the police did not stop the suspects and instead let them walk.

The 66th precinct confirmed to BoroPark24 that there are currently two open cases reviewing the crime but refused to disclose any other information.

The DCPI did not respond to anything regarding the matter.