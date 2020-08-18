Portland Police Urges Crowd Not to Enter, Damage Association Building

(Reuters) -

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:56 am |

Portland police and protesters clash in a demonstration in downtown Portland. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)

Portland police urged a crowd that had marched toward the Portland Police Association (PPA) building late on Monday to stop attempts to enter or damage the premises, saying they may use tear gas to disperse the demonstration.

The police said they had learned that people near the PPA building in the city’s North Lombard Street “may be attempting to force entry into the building” after a march of about 200 people stopped at the building, causing traffic to be blocked.

“Failure to follow this order may subject you to the use of crowd control agents, including, but not limited to tear gas and/or impact weapons,” the police said in a tweet.

“Anyone participating in criminal behavior, including burglary and/or vandalism, [is] subject to arrest and/or citation.”

In Portland, some demonstrators have previously attacked a federal courthouse and others have gathered to speak out against racism and police brutality following the May 25 death of George Floyd.