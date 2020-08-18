Bachurim Arriving From ‘Green’ Countries Exempt From Quarantine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 7:53 am |

Yeshivah bachurim seen after their arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport on Monday, ahead of the new Elul zman. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The government confirmed this week that Israelis and foreign residents are now allowed to arrive quarantine-free from the United Kingdom, Slovenia, New Zealand, Georgia, Denmark, Austria, Canada, Estonia, Rwanda, Italy, Finland, Latvia, Hong Kong, Germany, Hungary, Cyprus, Lithuania, Greece, Croatia and Bulgaria.

Yeshivah bachurim will be included in this exemption, with those arriving from green countries occupying facilities separate from those of their friends in quarantine from red countries. This has provided another challenge for the yeshivos, some of which are based only on overseas bachurim, and will now need to find separate facilities for those coming from different countries.

Meanwhile, the government has granted approval for testing all yeshivah bachurim prior to or at the start of the Elul zman. The pilot program began in yeshivos that are starting the Elul zman early. Tests will be carried out after the Vaad Hayeshivos issues special permits via the various kupot cholim.

Approval was granted following the demand of a number of the Roshei Yeshivah of the Vaad Hayeshivos presidium.

The Roshei Yeshivah presented a clear goal to National Coronavirus Project Coordinator Professor Ronni Gamzu to identify any bachurim carrying the coronavirus prior to Elul zman, to help halt the infection within the yeshivos. Bachurim who receive negative results will enter yeshivah in a capsule system, with up to 50 bachurim in a group.

Gamzu has warned that foreign students who fail to adhere to quarantine rules could be deported. He also said that sanctions could be taken against yeshivos whose students violate the regulations.